MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have re-signed tight end Durham Smythe and linebacker Brennan Scarlett.
Smythe has played in 63 games with 41 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team as a fourth-round pick from Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s totaled 73 career receptions for 680 yards, averaging 9.3 yards, and two touchdowns.READ MORE: 35-Year Law Enforcement Veteran Patrick Lynn Appointed Fort Lauderdale Police Chief
Smythe played in all 17 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins in 2021, recording 34 catches for 357 yards. He caught at least one pass in eight of the final nine games of the season.READ MORE: Road Closures, Special Tri-Rail Trains For Ultra Music Festival
Scarlett joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Houston on March 22, 2021.
He appeared in 13 games and made four starts for Miami last year, totaling 16 tackles, of which 16 were solo, one pass defensed and three special teams tackles. Scarlett played the first five seasons (2016-20) of his career in Houston and has appeared in 69 career games with 26 starts.MORE NEWS: Disney In Balancing Act With Walk Out Threat
He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent from Stanford when he signed with Houston on May 6, 2016.