MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that would require a financial literacy class for high school students.
"What the bill's doing with financial literacy is really providing a foundation for students, that's going to be applicable in their lives no matter what path they take," said DeSantis.
"To be able to be versed in financial literacy, that is going to help you."
The bill will apply to students entering high school in the 2023-24 school year.
Students will need a half-credit class in personal finances to graduate.
The classes would provide the foundations for money management, understanding debt, and balancing your checkbook.