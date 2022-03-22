MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dandy Bear announced it is closing its Kendall location after more than 30 years of operation.

Dandy Bear posted a simple message on its social media pages, “Thank you for all the love and support throughout the years.”

Its Facebook post was shared almost 1,0000 times and the comments were overwhelmingly sad.

One person summed up the feeling of thousands of South Floridians who, through the years, visited the establishment to celebrate a child’s birthday, a First Communion, or some other celebration.

The post was simple and nostalgic. It read, “Thank you for my childhood.”

Sunday, March 22 will be its last day of operation.

Dandy Bear is best known for its arcade games, pizzas, soft-drink pitchers and indoor playground.

Here is the letter addressed to the Dandy Bear families on social media:

Dandy Bear is located in the 13700 block of SW 84th Street. It is open from 10-7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday and Sunday, it will open from 10 until 8 p.m.