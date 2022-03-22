MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert warning to Floridians about potential cyberattacks.
“With the growing tensions in Europe and new warnings out of Washington, I want to encourage all Floridians to remain diligent in their efforts to protect identities and financial information online,” said Moody.READ MORE: 'She Had To Protect Her Husband': Shoutout Inside NW Dade Dollar Store, No One Hurt
Here is how to keep safe from cyber attacks:
• Use strong passwords and do not use the same password for multiple accounts.
• Use security software, and keep it updated.
• Connect a separate bank account to use online payment apps.
• Do not click on links from unknown senders.
• Closely check a sender’s email address or phone number before responding.
• Ignore and block illegal robotexts.
Click here for more tips to prevent cyberattacks and learn more about cybersecurity.MORE NEWS: Arrest Made After Man Set On Fire In Doral Fight
Anyone who encounters a cyberattack can also file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.