LAUDERDALE-BY-THE SEA (CBSMiami) – South Florida beaches are packed with tourists and locals, all enjoying some fun in the sun during spring break. But with more people on the beach, that also means a lot more cars on the road and a lot more potential for cars and people to collide.

Jane DiPierro had a very close call Monday night while she and a friend were walking in Lauderdale-by-the Sea.

“I went to cross, she was behind me, and this guy was taking a right and he came flying around. If it wasn’t for her, he probably would have hit me,” she said.

BSO took CBS4’s Ted Scouten along for their beefed-up enforcement in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Pompano and Deerfield Beach called “Operation Spring Fling.” In just minutes they made their first stop.

“The initial stop was for crosswalk violation,” said BSO Sgt. Todd Michael.

They’re looking for cars that don’t yield to pedestrians, safety for cyclists and for people who cross in the middle of traffic.

“There are a lot of pedestrian fatalities involved with individuals cross mid-block, where motorists do not expect to see pedestrians,” said Sgt. Michael.

CBS4 checked that stat. From 2009 to 2019, 1,675 pedestrians were killed in South Florida, according to a study by Smart Growth America.

Chris Bridie is more cautious now when he crosses the street. He learned a very painful lesson moments after he stepped off a bus.

“I went out and I went to cross in front of the bus and then I got clipped by a motorcycle. I learned the hard way on that one,” he said.

BSO put out safety tips:

–Pedestrians should always walk on the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic.

–Bicyclists should ride in a designated bike lane if one is available. Cyclists should ride with the flow of traffic.

–Pedestrians and bicyclists should avoid wearing headphones or talking on their cellphones.

–Motorists should avoid distractions while driving and always watch for pedestrians.

–Only cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections, when possible, and always obey all traffic signals.

–Pedestrians and bicyclists should make sure they are visible to drivers when walking or riding at night.

–On the road there should be a minimum of 3 feet between bicyclists and vehicles.

Operation Spring Fling continues until April 7.