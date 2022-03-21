MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready to pay more if you get your groceries delivered.
Instacart said it is adding a fee to all customer orders because of the spike in gas prices. The surcharge will tack on additional 40 cents, which will go directly to the delivery drivers.
The company said the surcharge is temporary.
Ridehsharing services Uber and Lyft also recently announced temporary fuel price surcharges.
Uber is charging customers an extra 45 or $55 cents per ride and 35 or 45 cents on delivery orders. Lyft will add a 55 cents to each ride starting this week. Both companies said the fees will go straight to drivers.