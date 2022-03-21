MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Any given year, farmers face many challenges, from drought to storms that destroy crops. Now some farms are moving indoors and going high-tech.

Bowery Farming’s first ever indoor vertical farm is in Kearny, New Jersey. The greens grow in special trays stacked floor to ceiling. LED lighting replaces the sun. The process uses 95% less water than traditional farming and there’s no threat of bad weather or bugs.

“We are able to grow pesticide-free produce 365 days a year,” said Bowery Farming executive Katie Seawell.

The company places these facilities close to urban areas. The Kearny farm is just 10 miles from New York City.

“We are able to harvest and get our product on shelves in your local grocery store in 48, 72 hours,” Seawell said.

Bowery is not alone. Several companies are starting similar farms around the world. BIS Research predicts the global industry will grow from $5.5 billion in 2020 to nearly $19.8 billion in 2026.

When asked if there are any drawbacks to indoor farms, Cornell University professor Neil Mattson said, “The main drawback that I can see with indoor farms is they do use a lot of energy.”

Professor Mattson studies agriculture and said all that power can be a big fossil fuel drain.

“If they’re not tied to renewable energy, their carbon footprint is higher than growing in a field,” Mattson said.

Bowery said the power for the Kearny building comes from renewable hydroelectricity. The company grows herbs and leafy greens for harvest at the height of freshness. And strawberries are now starting to hit the market. Other fruits and vegetables could eventually move inside, expanding the produce of this unique farming process.

Bowery products are sold at grocery stores in select markets and can be ordered online. Prices are often higher than greens grown on a traditional farm.