WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – The race for the 22nd congressional seat in South Florida narrowed Monday with the announcement from Dean Trantalis that he won’t run.

“While I firmly believe I would be an excellent representative in Congress, I’ve decided not to run,” said Trantalis in front of his Wilton Manors law office.

Fort Lauderdale’s mayor since 2018, Trantalis says he has work to finish in the city, especially the revitalization of the city’s infrastructure, which led to an environmental crisis two years ago after several sewage pipes ruptured.

“Right now, this is where I belong,” said Trantalis.

The 22nd congressional seat is being vacated by Democrat Ted Deutch, who is leaving after 12 years to become CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

The 22nd district includes portions of northwest and east Broward, covering cities like Coral Springs, Parkland, Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors.

“Behind the scenes it may have been orchestrated,” said Dr. Sean Foreman, professor of political science at Barry University in Miami.

He said Trantalis bowing out of the race is clearing the path for the likely Democratic frontrunner Jared Moskowitz.

Moskowitz is the former state emergency management director, and recently appointed Broward County commissioner.

“The district leans Democratic in voter registration and It favors a Jewish American,” said Dr. Foreman.

The same thing happened a dozen years ago when Robert Wexler left Congress and Deutch filled the seat.

Moskowitz may still have to battle Democratic State Sen. Gary farmer, who is considering a run for Congress.

On the Republican side, current Florida State Rep. Chip Lamarca, a former Broward commissioner, hasn’t made up his mind whether he’ll enter the congressional race.

“Republicans have to decide is it worth putting Lamarca up or do they concentrate elsewhere where they may have a better shot of flipping a seat,” said Foreman.