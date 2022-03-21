TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has continued to drop.
The data showed 1,395 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 1,561 a week earlier.READ MORE: Curfew On Miami Beach After Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Following Spring Break Shootings
It also showed that 182 people with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, down from 234 a week earlier.READ MORE: Cockroaches & Worms In Food, South Florida Leaders Say Haitian Migrants Treated Like Prisoners
Florida has seen steadily falling hospitalization numbers after the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a massive surge in cases and hospitalizations in December and January.MORE NEWS: Farms Are Moving Indoors & Going High-Tech
(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)