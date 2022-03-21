MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Confirmation hearings will begin Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden announced the historic selection of Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

With the nomination, Jackson became the first Black woman to be selected for the high court and if confirmed by the evenly divided Senate, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

On Monday, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will make statements, Judge Jackson will be introduced to the committee and she will deliver her opening statement.

Jackson will field questions from the 11 Senate Democrats and 11 Senate Republicans starting Tuesday. Each senator has 30 minutes to question her.

Democrats have the slightest margin to confirm Jackson, but it’s not clear if any Republicans will vote with them.

“I haven’t made a final decision as to how I’m going to vote. I’m willing to listen to the testimony, that’s why we have hearings,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Jackson has deep roots in Miami-Dade where she went to school.

Born in Washington D.C., Jackson was a star student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest. During her time there, she was a star member of the debate team and student body president. She was also a Silver Knight Award nominee.

After graduating from Palmetto High, Jackson went on to Harvard.

Jackson has worked as a federal public defender and for the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Mr. Biden selected her to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, considered to be the nation’s second most powerful court, in March 2021. Three Republicans joined Democrats to confirm her seat.

Jackson has been praised by defense attorney groups.

The American Bar Association gave her its highest rating of “well qualified,” but some Republican leaders, last week, questioned her record on protecting children.

“I’m not aware of a single case in which Judge Jackson has actually sentenced a child porn offender to the recommended sentence that the guidelines the federal guidelines say they should get,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

The White House called the criticism toxic and weak.

“This attack that we’ve seen over the last couple of days relies on factual inaccuracies and taking judge Jackson’s record wildly out of context,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Democrats are hoping to wrap up Jackson’s confirmation by Easter.