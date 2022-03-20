CRISIS IN UKRAINEZelenskyy pushes for talks with Putin as Russia intensifies attacks
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after three men were found shot early Sunday morning.

According to Miami PD, officers responded to the area of NE 62 Street and NE 4 Avenue at around 3:35 a.m. to check out a ShotSpotter alert.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Miami PD provided no other details, except that the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

