MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Storms are developing later this Sunday afternoon which brings the threat for gusty downpours.

The morning and early afternoon hours this Sunday will be mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. This will lead to highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The atmosphere is unstable since a cold front is slowly approaching South Florida from the north.

This front arrives later in the afternoon this Sunday and so daytime heating will help to build up the instability in the air ahead of the front’s arrival.

Isolated showers will develop by 4pm over inland areas then quickly intensify into scattered storms. Storms through the evening hours have the chance to further strengthen into severe storms.

So on this Sunday, expect gusty winds and heavy rain late in the day and after sundown. Small hail and frequent lightning are also possible impacts with the strongest storms.

Breezy conditions are expected tonight and during the start of the new week.

Less humid, breezy, and sunny weather return Monday with highs a bit cooler; in the upper 70s or near 80 degrees Monday afternoon.

Mainly dry pattern settles in for the rest of the week with rising temperatures into the upper 80s by late week.