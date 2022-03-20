CRISIS IN UKRAINEZelenskyy pushes for talks with Putin as Russia intensifies attacks
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Garden Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami Gardens PD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of NW 183 Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

