MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Garden Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.
According to Miami Gardens PD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of NW 183 Street just after 4:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
No other details have been released at this time.
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.