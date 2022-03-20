MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has launched a death investigation after a man was set on fire during a fight.

According to Miami-Dade PD, two men got into verbal dispute just before 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of NW 72 Avenue in Doral.

Police said the war of words turned physical, at which point one of the men lit the other on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to help, but the man set ablaze was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not say what prompted the fight, and it’s not known what was used to ignite the fire.

No description of the subject, who is remains at large, has been released.

If you have any information you can share with detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.