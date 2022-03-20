MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured.
It happened on the 800 block of Ocean Drive.
Investigators say two people had to be taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A third victim, investigators say, arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound that happened at the same scene.
Police are now trying to figure out what happened.
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.