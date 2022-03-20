FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Danny Colon was one of the two shot dead when a man opened fire on the Broward County Transit Bus.

The surveillance video shows the bus going into the opposite lanes of tragic as shots went off inside the transit bus.

CBS4 spoke with Colon’s family on Saturday. They said they’re devastated.

His ex-wife Vanessa Santaniello says that he was a good man and a great father.

She says he was getting his life back on track and heading home from work when this act of violence happened.

She described him as someone who would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need.

The 41-year-old had two daughters, 14-year-old Isabella and 22-year-old Destiny, and three grandchildren.

His daughter’s grandmother says that Destiny is not in a good mindset right now and can hardly sleep. They cannot speak about it without crying, so this is a very difficult time for the family as they try to make sense of what happened.

Jamal Meyers, the suspected shooter, did not show up to his bond court Saturday morning. A CBS4 crew did stop by his home and knocked on the door a few times, but no one answered.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail.