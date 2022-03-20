LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department needs the public’s help finding 78-year-old Ruby Harris.
According to Lauderdale PD, Harris was last seen walking away from her residence in the 4200 block of NW 25 Street at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Her family believes she could be in the Fort Lauderdale area, and possibly Miami.
Harris, who was walking westbound on 25 Street, was wearing a brown hat as well as a flowery shirt and skirt.
The 78-year-old stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Her family says she suffers from short-term memory loss when engaging in conversation.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Lauderhill Det. Richard Clarke at (954) 497-4713.