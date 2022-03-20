DORAL (CBSMiami) – The Doral Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Victoria Riera.
According to Doral PD, the 15-year-old was last seen by her father in the 7300 block of NW 114 Avenue on March 18 at around 6 p.m.
She reportedly left with a group of friends to an unknown location and her father hasn't heard back since that Friday evening.
Victoria, who stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, was wearing a purple T-shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.