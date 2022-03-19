MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pedestrian had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
It happened in the are of the 1100 block of N. Miami Avenue.READ MORE: Disney Regrets Native American Stereotypes During Performance, Including 'Scalp Them' Chants
Miami police said the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Lyft Driver Tells Miami Police He Was Assaulted By 3 Passengers
Police did not say if they were looking for a suspect in this case.MORE NEWS: Inter Miami CF Falls 3-1 To FC Cincinnati
The investigation continues.