CRISIS IN UKRAINEZelenskyy pushes for talks with Putin as Russia intensifies attacks
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hit-and-run, Miami News. Local TV, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pedestrian had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

It happened in the are of the 1100 block of N. Miami Avenue.

READ MORE: Disney Regrets Native American Stereotypes During Performance, Including 'Scalp Them' Chants

Miami police said the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Lyft Driver Tells Miami Police He Was Assaulted By 3 Passengers

Police did not say if they were looking for a suspect in this case.

MORE NEWS: Inter Miami CF Falls 3-1 To FC Cincinnati

The investigation continues.

CBSMiami.com Team