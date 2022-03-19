MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 News spoke with a man who is mourning the loss of 32-year-old Gregory Campbell Jr., one of the two people shot and killed aboard a Broward County Transit bus.

“He was a good guy, just getting off work, going home on the city bus and that happened to him,” says Will. “I’m still hurt right now I didn’t even go to work today because it hurt me, that’s my nephew.”

The other victim was identified as 41-year-old Danny Colon.

Two more passengers who survived are in the hospital.

The suspected shooter 34-year-old Jamal Meyers is no stranger to the law.

According to his arrest report, Meyers fired off twelve rounds at the victims in the back of the bus and then reloaded and fired nine more.

Meyers’ criminal history is littered with charges that date back to 2007.

He was most recently arrested for felony burglary and drug charges in 2019.

CBS4 News obtained surveillance video showing the bus barreling into opposite lanes of traffic on Broward Blvd. as bullets flew inside the bus.

SEE IT: Accused Fort Lauderdale Bus Shooter Taken Into Hospital



“A Broward County Transit bus was just on the wrong side of the road,” said one caller to 911.

“There was a city bus driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and just hit two cars,” said another caller.

The bus driver was hailed a hero by police for her quick thinking by bringing the bus right to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.