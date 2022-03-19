MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lyft driver told Miami police he had been assaulted by three of his passengers overnight.

Police said they responded to the area near NW 27th Ave and 35 Street where they found the driver.

Authorities said the suspects fled the area.

On Saturday, Lyft released the following statement regarding the alleged assault:

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to help keep drivers and riders safe, and assault of any kind is not tolerated on the Lyft platform.”

“We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft community, have reached out to the driver to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

The incident is under investigation.