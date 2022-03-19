MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This was supposed to be the game that would bring a smile to Inter Miami CF fans. After all, the Miami squad had never lost against FC Cincinnati.

But it was not to be. Miami lost for the first time against the Ohio team in Cincinnati, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon.

“Obviously I am really disappointed…[We need to start] transferring what we see in training, the discipline in training, the concentration in training,” said head coach Phil Neville.

“I have a lot of belief in these players, I have trust in these players. These are the players that we’ve worked really hard to bring into this fútbol club.”

Inter Miami has now been outscored 10-2 since the start of the 2022 MLS season and has only one point in the standings.

Some fans on a private Facebook fan page with nearly 12,000 members are clamoring for change.

The majority of the posts after the game Saturday showed fan disappointment and lack of confidence in the team.

At least one fan said that coach Neville would have been fired already if he was not a personal friend of team owner David Beckham.

Some fans also blamed the team’s sole scorer against Cincinnati Saturday. They said Argentine international Gonzalo Higuain is not a good fit for the club.

Higuain scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute.

Out of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference, only Charlotte and Montreal have a worse record than Miami.

Miami, with zero wins, 3 losses and one draw has a minus-8 goal differential, worst in the league.

Inter Miami CF returns home to face Houston Dynamo, Saturday, April 2nd at 8 p.m.