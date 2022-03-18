FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — It’s a fun fiesta day and night at the all new Coyo Taco in Fort Lauderdale. It’s the newest location in the world roster of destinations for the popular brand that began with the flagship spot in Wywnood in 2015.

In 2020, chef and owner Scott Linquist and his two partners brought Coyo to the City of Lights.

“We opened in Paris, France in the middle of the pandemic. Literally, we opened on Friday and then they closed everything down on us Monday,” Linquist said. “So we were open for two days. But we’re back up and strong there too now, so that’s good.”

Back up and running strong as ever on Las Olas Boulevard as well.

“I thought it had hit its peak as far as popularity goes in Mexican food, but we have been crushing it year after year. Tacos are one of the hottest foods. People love tacos,” he said.

The vibe is lively and fun with their signature blue mural artwork and an indoor outdoor bar, serving up their Coyo classic margaritas.

“You lick and take a sip,” Linquist told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo, while licking the outside of the salted and spiced rim.

“Oh, that gives it a whole new flavor,” said Petrillo.

“It brings it all together. Happy Friday everybody,” said Linquist.

But Coyo is also all about the freshest of modern Mexican food from their highly touted guacamole, tacos burritos and more.

“We stick to making everything fresh. The tortillas are hand pressed all day long. All that stuff is important,” said Linquist.

Back in the kitchen, Linquist whips up shrimp tacos with a citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, and guacamole wrapped in flour tortilla.

“We roll it kind of like a sushi hand roll. It keeps in one little package so you can eat it without getting it all over the front of you,” he said.

“The slaw goes so beautifully with the texture of the shrimp and there’s a kick of heat. Then I like the flour tortilla. It makes it an easy bite with tons of flavor and a lot of fun.”

The Taco Birria is a tender beef brisket with guajillo and chilies served with a wonderfully seasoned broth.

So, it’s kinda like a Mexican French dip sandwich,” said Linquist. “You dip and sip, dip and sip, and drink tequila with it. That’s the way to do it in Mexico.”

Yes, dip and sip, but the real proof is in the bite.

“This is a gourmet taco. It’s really special, so much going on with it but at the same time it’s not over sauced,” said Petrillo. “This is the perfect taco.”

Coyo Taco is open seven days a week from 11 am to 10 pm serving lunch and dinner. There is a Ladies Night on Thursdays from 6 p.m.to 7 p.m. where ladies get free margaritas.

Click here for more information.