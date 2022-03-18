FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released the name of the man who they said went on a shooting spree inside a Broward transit bus on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others.

Jamal Meyers, 34, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard.

Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus was going westbound when the driver heard several gunshots. She kept going and drove right into the parking of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“Her quick actions I am sure saved lives,” says Alvarez.

The bus driver barreled across busy Broward Boulevard after hearing the gunshots, causing a separate crash where three people involved were treated by fire rescue.

Alvarez said the suspect, Meyers, was on the bus and surrendered. The gun was recovered.

One person died on the scene.

Three others were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them died. One person is listed in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation.