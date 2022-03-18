Yvens Cineus (Source: Pembroke Pines Police)
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy from Pembroke Pines.
Yvens Cineus was last seen Thursday at 6601 SW 18 Street in the Miramar Isles community. Pembroke Pines police said he walked out of his apartment, seemingly to play in the neighborhood, and didn’t return.
Cineus, who police said is academically delayed, did not have any electronic devices on him and he does not know how to swim.
Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the police at (954) 431-2200 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).