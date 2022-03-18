MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today and highs will climb to the mid-80s with mainly dry conditions.
With lighter winds in place, there is only a low risk of rip currents. Small craft should exercise caution today. however.
Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies and we will remain mostly dry.
The rain chance rises Sunday due to a frontal boundary and an increase in moisture. Scattered showers will be possible for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain warm in the mid-80s.
It will not be as warm on Monday as highs will be closer to normal in the low 80s. The breeze will build early next week leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and hazardous marine conditions for boaters.