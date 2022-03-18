MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a new way to ease the pain at the pump? E-scooters may be another alternative in Miami-Dade County.

The county is launching a new pilot program to usher in more scooters.

“I’ve been hearing that the hospitals are full of people from the accidents,” a pedestrian said.

Safety concerns have been a driving factor in delaying a more robust network of scooter-share programs. That’s why it’s taken Miami-Dade County so long, now it’s introducing its first-ever scooter pilot program.

“Put the kickstand up, put a foot on, slowly kick away and use the throttle,” Tyler Wilson, Helbiz Launch Manager said.

Helbiz was selected as the first company with the program, it says because staffers have been working with the county through various safety and logistical concerns.

“They are a good alternative right now since gas prices are going up,” Pati Cabrera, Helbiz marketing manager said.

The company is also offering free helmets, though there’s a $10 shipping fee.

There is no helmet requirement in the county, though notably there is in the City of Miami.

Though designed for short trips, the e-scooters have a range of up to 40 miles on a single battery charge.

“You can find all the places where you can ride our scooters within the app,” Cabrera explained.

For now, riders are pretty free to roam around Miami-Dade County, though it’s expected rules will change as e-scooter use becomes more popular.

Helbiz kicked off its launch with 50 scooters, they’re hoping to add more as users generate demand.