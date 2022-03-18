FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the re-trial of murder suspect Dayonte Resiles.
Su, a wife, mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton was found stabbed to death in her Davie Home.READ MORE: Florida Appeals Court Questions State Over Protest Law
Resiles, 27, had pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say he broke into her home in a burglary attempt and killed her when he was discovered. They maintain DNA put Resiles in the home and it proves he was the killer.READ MORE: Taste Of The Town: Coyo Taco Serves Up A Delicious Mexican Fiesta At New Fort Lauderdale Location
A judge declared a mistrial in Resiles’ first murder trial at the end of last year after the jury delivered a manslaughter verdict but then a juror said she didn’t agree with it.
Resiles made headlines in 2016 for an escape from the Broward County Courthouse. It took nearly a week to take him back into custody.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny & Warm To Kick Off Weekend
He could face the death penalty.