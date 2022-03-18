CRISIS IN UKRAINEJames Hill, a Minnesota native who stayed in Ukraine to care for his partner, is 2nd American killed by "Putin's senseless war"
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Dayonte Resiles, Local TV, Miami News
(CBS4)

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the re-trial of murder suspect Dayonte Resiles.

Su, a wife, mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton was found stabbed to death in her Davie Home.

READ MORE: Florida Appeals Court Questions State Over Protest Law

Resiles, 27, had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say he broke into her home in a burglary attempt and killed her when he was discovered. They maintain DNA put Resiles in the home and it proves he was the killer.

READ MORE: Taste Of The Town: Coyo Taco Serves Up A Delicious Mexican Fiesta At New Fort Lauderdale Location

A judge declared a mistrial in Resiles’ first murder trial at the end of last year after the jury delivered a manslaughter verdict but then a juror said she didn’t agree with it.

Resiles made headlines in 2016 for an escape from the Broward County Courthouse. It took nearly a week to take him back into custody.

MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny & Warm To Kick Off Weekend

He could face the death penalty.

CBSMiami.com Team