FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade Burger King employee accused of shooting at a customer has submitted a bond so she can be released from jail.

Shateasha Hicks, 30, is charged with discharging a firearm in public.

According to police, Hicks got into an argument Thursday afternoon with a customer in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant in the 3400 block of NW 167th Avenue.

When the customer pulled around to the parking lot, Hicks reportedly left the restaurant, went to her car, and got a gun. She’s then accused of firing five shots at the customer’s vehicle as it drove away.

She then got in her car and drove off.

Miami-Dade police found her car at NW 189th Terrace and NW 47th Court. Using the tag number, the got Hick’s address.

Police then went to her residence and she was taken into custody.