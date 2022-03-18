FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man has been charged after he reportedly made a false bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
On Thursday, around 5 p.m., Alin Olteanu stated there was a bomb in his luggage, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: Customs And Border Protection Agents Rescue Four People From Boat In Danger Of Sinking
The 37-year-old allegedly made the statement after he was told he would have to pay an extra fee for the second bag he was carrying.READ MORE: Jamal Meyers Charged In Deadly Broward Transit Bus Shooting
Witnesses said Olteanu consolidated his two bags into one, and when asked by staff what he planned to do with the second bag, he stated, “I will leave it right there, and by the way, it has a bomb in it.”
BSO deputies, along with BSO’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives, investigated his claim and then took him into custody after no explosives were found.MORE NEWS: Airboat Crash Near Parkland, Several People Injured
Olteanu faces one count of false report bomb explosive weapon of mass destruction.