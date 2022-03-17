MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on the Palmetto that resulted in the death of one person and the hospitalization of another Wednesday afternoon.

FHP says it happened close to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

They say two men, both around 20-years-old, were driving north in a red Nissan Altima on the Palmetto Expressway when they came under fire in the area of Okeechobee Road, before the exit to NW 103 Street.

The Nissan slammed into a concrete barrier wall after the hail of gunfire.

There were dozens of evidence markers indicating shell casings.

According to FHP, the passenger died on the scene. The driver was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Unit was out there assisting.

“At this time, the only information we have regarding the subject’s vehicle was that it was a dark-colored vehicle,” said MDPD Detective Angel Rodriguez. “That’s why we need the community’s assistance to be able to determine what make and model and what direction of travel the vehicle fled.”

He said they have not been able to determine yet whether the shooting was targeted.

After almost eight hours, the Nissan was towed from the scene, and investigators cleared out. northbound lanes reopened just before 11:00 p.m.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS anonymously.