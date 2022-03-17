MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade Burger King worker has been taken into custody after she reportedly shot at a customer Thursday afternoon.
According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, a fight started inside the restaurant before spilling into the parking lot.
In was in the parking lot that police said the female employee shot at the victim.
The victim fled the scene. Police do not know where the victim is or if they are injured.
The Burger King worker was taken into custody, but no word on charges.
Police have not said what prompted the conflict between the employee and the customer.
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.