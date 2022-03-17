MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an ordinance into law Thursday that will buy renters time when they are facing eviction or a major rent increase.

The Fair Notice Ordinance requires landlords to give renters at least 60-days notice when rent is going up by more than 5%.

It also forces landlords to give renters 60-days notice when they are issuing an eviction.

The ordinance will take effect March 25.

Nadirah Sabir, who was there for the signing, says she recently faced eviction and is now dealing with a rent increase at her modest North Miami Beach apartment.

“if I didn’t have great friends and family I may not be here,” she said.

Miami-Dade County commissioners will start delving into another ordinance called the Tenant Bill Of Rights in April.

That ordinance would create a housing advocacy office, help with legal fees and put a cap on application fees which landlords charge when they are offering a unit for rent.

“We don’t want application fees to be a profit center for greedy landlords,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins.