By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI(CBSMiami) – The last remaining suspect accused of defrauding dozens of South Floridians in a real estate scam has been taken off the streets.

Police said Deinoser Bravo, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Miami. Bravo, along with Yordani Carriles Diaz, 43, who was recently arrested at a Kissimee hotel, and Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, who turned herself in to police.

Bravo had been on the lam for weeks after the story first broke.

Police said the suspects pretended to be real estate agents, showing houses and handing out fake contracts

The three suspects gave fake leases to as many people as possible before leaving town.

“The defendants rented homes out to many people without any legal authority and took their money. So, now these folks are out thousands of dollars and have no place to live,” prosecutors said.

The defendants are facing charges for grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and acting as a real estate agent without a license.

Victims told CBS4 they’re hopeful they’ll get their money back.

