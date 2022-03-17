MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the U.S. once again, according to the American Kennel Club. Labs top the list for the 31st year in a row.

The breed beat out 196 other recognized breeds to take home the honor.

The AKC says Labs’ temperament and versatility are two traits that keep them favorites among American families.

Poodles reentered the top five for the first time since 1997, landing in fifth place.

The club’s annual popularity rankings came out Tuesday, drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older pooches that joined the nation’s oldest canine registry last year.

There are 197 recognized breeds.

Here’s a look at the top 10 breeds based on the AKC’s 2021 registration data:

Labrador Retriever French Bulldog Golden Retriever German Shepherd Poodle Bulldog Beagle Rottweiler German Shorthaired Pointer Dachshund

The rarest breed last year was the Norwegian lundehund, a smallish dog which boasts extra toes and unusual flexibility that once helped them climb Norwegian cliffs to hunt puffins nesting in narrow crevices.

To see the full rankings, visit the American Kennel Club website.