MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Millions of bottles of Airborne Gummies are being recalled nationwide because the cap may fly off and injure people when opened for the first time.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company behind Airborne has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury that required medical attention.
The recall involves about 3.7 million bottles of the fruit-flavored supplements.
Consumers are urged not to open the bottles and instead return them for a refund. Already opened bottles are not part of the product recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and therefore no longer pose a hazard.
The products were sold by retailers including Amazon, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, Walmart and http://www.schiffvitamins from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.