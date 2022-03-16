MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is back and organizers say it’s better than ever as the annual event celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Starting Thursday, March 17, guests can enjoy amusement rides, food, live entertainment, concerts, and agricultural and academic student exhibits.

New attractions this year including the Jetpack Flying Water Circus featuring an aerial daredevil performing amazing students inside and above a 4’ deep Olympic size pool. There’s a circus, an ice-skating show, and a stilt circus that strolls through the fairgrounds.

The pig races are always a favorite, along with the petting zoo and pony rides.

And every night, there’s a parade.

Also new this year, The Youth Fair partnered with UM-NSU CARD to create a special sensory room, making the area autism-friendly. The fair is located at Tamiami Park on SW 112 Avenue & Coral Way from March 17 thru April 10, except March 28-29 & April 4-5.

Click here for more information about free and reduced admission offers, hours, and parking.

There’s also a Youth Fair app where users can purchase tickets, view a list of rides, new foods, shows & attractions, schedule, map, discounts & deals, as well as general information.