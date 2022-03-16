MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting on the Palmetto resulting in the death of one person on Wednesday afternoon.

Images from CBS4 News chopper showed a red vehicle riddled with bullets near the entrance ramp from Okeechobee Road to northbound State Road 826.

Florida Highway Patrol said the Nissan slammed into a concrete barrier wall after the hail of gunfire.

According to FHP, the passenger died on the scene. The driver was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he’s in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the northbound lanes between Okeechobee Road and NW 103rd Street.

Northbound traffic remains shutdown at NW 58th Street while the investigation continues.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for update.