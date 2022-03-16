MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Justice Department announced on Wednesday it has settled 40 civil cases stemming from the Parkland school shooting.
According to the DOJ, the settlement resolves all of the cases for $127.5 million.
It was February 2018 when confessed lone gunman Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the end of the day and opened fire, killing 17 and injuring scores of others.
About five weeks before the massacre, an FBI tip line received a call saying a former MSD student had bought guns and planned to "slip into a school and start shooting the place up."
Back in October of 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in connection to the massacre, which is the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.