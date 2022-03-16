FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A server at Shooters Waterfront restaurant along Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal waterway was shot and killed by a former employee over what may have been about relationships.

On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said Angel Candelaria, who used to work at the restaurant nearly two years ago, showed up there and got into an argument with a current employee, identified as Jordan by his co-workers, and then shot him. He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Jordan’s friends said he was seeing Candelaria’s ex-girlfriend and he was upset that their relationship had ended.

“It was a senseless act of violence and it was uncalled for under the circumstances,” said a friend of Jordan. “Call it a love triangle if you will but at the end of the day someone as insane as walking up to somebody and putting two in their back at Shooters Waterfront, that’s senseless.”

Candelaria was taken into custody at 2400 E Commercial Boulevard and is facing a first-degree murder charge.