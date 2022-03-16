MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charges will reportedly be dropped against a father accused of threatening to burn down his son’s school over its mask mandate.
Mark Polyakov, 37, made the remarks on February 8 during a text thread involving other parents whose children attend the Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach.
In one post, Polyakov put up a picture of the school, along with the following: "I want to burn this school to the (expletive) ground. This is what they are doing outside forcing (expletive) masks 80 degrees. You cant be nice gets you no where."
As a result of this post, Poliakov’s four-year-old son was expelled from the school.
Polyakov's attorney said that the Miami-Dade prosecutors will be "No Actioning" (dropping) charges against him on Wednesday.
Polyakov was facing 15 years in prison.