MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of Congress are not holding back on what they think of the Biden administration’s talks with Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro.

On Tuesday morning, they called the move reckless and irresponsible.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said, “Hard to believe anyone could be so reckless, so irresponsible, and really, frankly so idiotic.”

Strong words from South Florida’s congressman on the news members of the Biden administration met with Maduro in what appeared to be an attempt to bring down gas prices here at home.

“So, there seems to be no limit to what President Biden is willing to do in order to help the enemies of the United States,” added the congressman.

Diaz-Balart on Tuesday was joined by fellow Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.

The group was pushing for the Biden administration to look to oil in the US.

“It is time that President Biden realizes that we have all the energy that the US needs and more right under our feet,” added Diaz-Balart.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, but the US and Venezuela haven’t had any formal diplomatic relations since 2019.

The Biden administration said this last week about their talks with authoritarian Maduro:

“Those discussions are also ongoing and part of our focus is also on the health and welfare of detained u.S. Citizens. Well, a separate process still that is part of our engagement with them. So, at this point in time, I don’t have anything to predict. It’s ongoing. I just don’t have anything to convey at this point.”

Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is also pushing back on the Biden administration on talks with Venezuela.

She said, “Under no circumstances should the US negotiate or purchase oil from Venezuela’s oppressive regime.”

At Tuesday’s press conference, CBS4 learned there will be a protest also against those talks with Venezuela to be held at Bayfront Park, Sunday at 2:30 p.m.