MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfside residents will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in a municipal election.
Voters will decide the mayor’s race, commission seats, and several referendums.READ MORE: SEE IT: BSO Releases Surveillance Video Of Tamarac Parking Lot Shooting
Click Here to view a sample ballot.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Stormy Afternoon, Some Could Include Heavy Rainfall
One of the referendums deals with the town issuing obligation bonds to pay for moving overhead utility lines for electric and communications services underground.
Another seeks to establish an annual salary for the mayor and commissioners and single health insurance benefit as provided to general employees by the townMORE NEWS: Protest Planned In Miami Against US-Venezuelan Talks, Local Congress Reps Meet To Blast Biden
The polling location, at 9293 Harding Avenue, is open until 7 p.m.