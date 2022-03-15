CRISIS IN UKRAINERussian artillery hits apartment buildings in Kyiv
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police detectives are investigating a fatal accident in North Bay Village that closed the eastbound lanes of the N.E. 79th Street Causeway on Tuesday morning.

Police said the accident involved a single vehicle that was traveling eastbound on the causeway.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m., as the vehicle rolled over and went into the water.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a dark-colored SUV on its side and partially submerged.

Police said the male driver, who was not identified, died at the scene.

By 11:50 a.m., the N.E. 79 Street Causeway eastbound lanes had reopened, but traffic was flowing slowly.

Authorities had urged drivers to avoid the area.

