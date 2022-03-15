MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Newly released video shows the rough arrest of a handcuffed woman that led to the resignation of a Miami police officer.

It happened outside a gas station along the 1700 block of 7th Street in November 2020.

An internal investigation found Miami police officer Miguel Hernandez used excessive force while trying to arrest a woman.

Hernandez initially approached her for loitering and smoking at the gas station.

Body camera video released Monday afternoon shows the interaction between the two was tense from the beginning.

The 20-year-old woman physically resisted. And then, when she was in the police car, she spit at the officer. That’s when he pulled the handcuffed woman from the patrol car by her neck, threw her to the ground, knocking her unconscious.

A second officer, who had turned away, immediately kneels down to check on the woman, who is unconscious, while he screamed at Hernandez. “What the hell did you do?” the officer yelled. “What the hell?”

Hernandez resigned and has relinquished his certification as a law enforcement officer.

“He’s no longer an officer here in the city of Miami. He’s also been decertified by the state of Florida,” said Rodney Jacobs.

The incident is now in front of the city of Miami’s Civilian Investigative Panel.

Jacobs, the assistant director for the panel, said the panel conducts investigations into the Miami Police Department for misconduct.

“We’re looking to give some finality to the process here in ensuring a thorough investigation is had,” said Jacobs.

The panel is going to review this case on Tuesday.