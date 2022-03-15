MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF is hoping to give its fans something to smile about as their team will seek its first victory of the season, as they face FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Miami, with a record of 0 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, will face a team with a record of 1W-2L-0D at TQL Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

On a positive note, the South Florida team has beaten FC Cincinnati in all four of their previous meetings.

Gonzalo Higuaín is the leading scorer against FC Cincinnati with three goals in four matches.

The match will be broadcast locally on My33 and the Inter Miami App.

Inter Miami will try to forget their lackluster start this season, where they have been outscored 7 goals to 1 in their first three games of the 2022 campaign.

The team enters its fourth game of the season following a 0-2 defeat to LAFC at DRV PNK Stadium last Saturday.

FC Cincinnati heads into Saturday following a 2-1 road victory against Orlando City, snapping a 14-game losing streak stretching back into their 2021 campaign.