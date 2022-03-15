MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been four years since the deadly bridge collapse at Florida International University.
It was on the afternoon of March 15th, 2018 that the pedestrian bridge, which was under construction, fell across Tamiami Trail killing six people.READ MORE: Miami Police Officer Resigns Following Internal Affairs Investigation Over Rough Arrest Of Handcuffed Woman
Among those who died was FIU freshman Alexa Duran.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Stormy Afternoon, Some Could Include Heavy Rainfall
Tuesday afternoon, FIU will unveil a statue of Duran followed by a moment of silence.MORE NEWS: How To Help The People Of Ukraine
The bronze statue is located at the center of FIU’s main campus. It features Duran in front of flying doves surrounded by five pillars that represent the other victims.