MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Expect warmer and breezy conditions over the next few days.
On Monday, afternoon highs will climb to the upper 70s as the breeze builds out of the east-northeast.
The is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft advisory is in effect. The rain chance is low but a few showers will be possible.
The rain chance rises over the next few days.
It will be a mild start to Tuesday with lows in the 70s and highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible.
Keep the umbrella handy through Wednesday due to showers around. Highs will continue to warm up to the mid-80s through Thursday. On St. Patrick's Day, we may see spotty showers and some rainbows.
The warmest day will likely be Friday with highs in the upper 80s. This weekend we stay warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. Spring officially begins Sunday.