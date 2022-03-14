MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have jumped into free agency by reportedly re-signing one of their own on defense and bolstering the running game.

They are two moves that make sense in keeping continuity in the successful pass rush and adding needed running back help.

Ogbah Stays

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has had two excellent seasons posting 18 sacks. He likes being a Dolphin and the free agent deal looks fair for both sides. The 28-year-old receives a four-year, $65 million deal. The signing solidifies Miami’s defensive line, and overall defense, which should once again be formidable in 2022. A linebacker is still on the off-season shopping list

Who is Chase Edmonds

When a team averages 3.5 yards per carry, signs two free agents mid season and gives them significant playing time, it is time for an upgrade.

That was the Dolphins running back scenario last season. Sure, the offensive line played a role in the lack of production but more talent in the backfield is needed.

Enter Chase Edmonds from the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a reported two-year, $12 million contract for the 25-year-old Edmonds. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season, has speed, and can catch passes.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, while not game planning against Edmonds as a San Fransico 49’ers offensive coach, knows him all the same from being in the same division for the last four years. He played college ball at Fordham in New York where he was dominant and drafted in the 4th round by the Cardinals in 2018.