MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready, South Florida, for soggy conditions on Tuesday. The morning will begin with showers quickly passing through along with a gusty east wind.

Then the flow will turn out more southerly which will bump up the humidity levels. Afternoon highs are forecast to top the low 80s across South Florida on Tuesday.

Storms will develop late Tuesday afternoon and will impact parts of Broward and Miami-Dade through the evening hours. There is an isolated chance for a severe storm to develop and produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The threat for severe storms is mainly for Broward and to the north through Central Florida for Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, the severe threat extends more south into Miami-Dade.

So another stormy afternoon is forecast for Wednesday with breezy winds ahead of a cold front. Wednesday afternoon highs are getting a little warmer and topping the mid-80s.

The cold front is weak and will not pass completely through South Florida, so no cooldown is expected and showers remain for Thursday but the severe threat is diminishing by then.

More sunshine returns on Friday to end the work week and the start of the weekend which will help heat temperatures into the mid-80s, possibly even into the upper 80s by Saturday.